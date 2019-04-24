Man and woman in their 80s threatened with hatchet and locked in room

A man and a woman in their 80s were threatened with a knife, hammer and a hatchet before being locked in a room during a burglary in Co Louth on Tuesday night.

Gardaí in Dundalk station are investigating the incident which happened at a house on Rock Road, Blackrock, Co Louth at about 8pm.

“Two men armed with a knife, hammer and hatchet entered the home of an elderly couple,” a Garda statement said.

“They proceeded to lock both persons into an upstairs bedroom before ransacking the house and took cash and a car.”

A spokesman said the couple were taken to hospital suffering from shock and that no arrests had been made.

Rock Road is a quiet country road with individual houses on it. Blackrock is a settled seaside village just outside the town of Dundalk.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042-9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.