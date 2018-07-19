Man and woman arrested in Donegal over alleged waste offences

A man and a woman have been arrested in Donegal in relation to alleged waste management offences.

The 60-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation. They were detained at Letterkenny Garda station under the provisions of the Waste Management Act.

A Garda spokesman said both were released on Thursday morning and that a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.