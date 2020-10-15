Man and woman arrested in connection with investigation into brothels and prostitution

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s have been arrested as part of an investigation targeting organised prostitution, the running of brothels and related suspected money laundering offences.

Gardaí said on Thursday that a man and woman had been arrested as part of a Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) investigation and were being detained in a Dublin Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

GNPSB Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly described the arrests as a “significant” element of ongoing investigations into suspected organised prostitution and the establishment of brothers. He said the investigation had taken a “victim centred” approach to “tackling criminality of the nature suspected and its pursuit to keep people safe.”

“The investigations have culminated in the significant arrests of two persons who are currently detained pursuant to organised crime related legislation,” said Mr Daly.”