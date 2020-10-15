Man arrested in connection with attacks on six women in Belfast

Police investigating a number of attacks in which six women were stabbed or assaulted by a cyclist in Belfast on Monday have arrested a 38-year-old man.

He was detained on Thursday evening, and has been taken to Musgrave police station in the city for questioning.

Four of the women were stabbed and two physically assaulted by a cyclist in the city centre and south Belfast areas between about 7.45pm and 9pm on Monday.

The women who had been stabbed received treatment in hospital for puncture injuries, which were not life-threatening.

All of the victims were aged between 19 and 22.