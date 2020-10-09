Man arrested in connection with crash on N7 in September

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with a fatal crash on the N7 in Kingswood, Co Dublin last month.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in Clondalkin Garda station.

During the incident on September 21st, a Volkswagen Passat which had been stopped by gardaí on suspicion of being stolen, was driven off down the N7 in the wrong direction.

It later collided with a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the Yaris, Anatolie Butucel (45), a Moldovan national, died at the scene after suffering what a source said were “catastrophic” injuries. Another man in the car was seriously injured.

The two men who were in the Volkswagen were also injured.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who was travelling on the N7 northbound or southbound between Newlands Cross and Kingswood between the hours of 12.15am and 12.45am on Monday, September 21st, is asked to get in contact.

Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to drivers of HGVs or taxi drivers who may have been travelling this route.

Anyone with any information can contact Clondalkin Garda Station, on 01 666 7600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.