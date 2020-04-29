Man (60s) in critical condition after assault at house in Newbridge

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry after a man in his 60s was left seriously injured during an assault at his Co Kildare home on Tuesday night.

The victim is in critical condition at Naas General Hospital following the attack at his home in the Moore Park area of Newbridge at about 9pm.

Gardaí believe they know the identity of the man’s attacker and while they had not made any arrests by Wednesday afternoon, they were satisfied with progress being made in the investigation.

Newbridge gardaí appealed for witnesses to the attack, or anyone who was in the Moore Park area around the time of the crime - particularly those who may have dashcam or other footage - to come forward and help the inquiry into what they have termed a “serious assault”.

“At approximately 9pm, a man aged in his 60s received serious injuries during the assault. He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is in a critical condition,” Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said in a statement.

“The scene is currently preserved and a full technical examination is being conducted. Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry in connection with this assault. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”