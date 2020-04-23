Man arrested following non-fatal stabbing in Dublin

Gardaí­ are investigating a stabbing that occurred at a house in the Church Road area of East Wall, Dublin, on Wednesday night.

A man in his 30s received a stab wound following an assault at about 10.45pm and was taken to the Mater hospital with what is understood to be non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store St Garda station where he remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.