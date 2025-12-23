Christmas under boil-water notice possible for Wexford town as issues continue

The boil-water notice in Wexford town has been in place since last Friday. Illustration: Paul Scott

A boil-water notice remains in place for Wexford town due to a disinfection issue at a local treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann issued the notice five days ago for areas on the Wexford town public water supply, with both households and businesses are being affected.

The notice was issued to protect the health of about 22,000 customers due to untreated water entering the supply.

The water body advises that water must be boiled for drinking water; drinks made with water; preparation of salads and similar uncooked foods; brushing teeth and making ice. Existing ice cubes should be discarded and ice should be made from cooled boiled water.

The cause is still under investigation by Uisce Éireann and the body is working to resolve the situation in the next couple of days.

The local authority is currently consulting with the Health Service Executive and conducting water testing throughout the town to ensure the water meets the necessary health standards.

Consultations are under way with the HSE as testing continues.

Padraig Lyng, Uisce Éireann’s water operations manager in Wexford, said he regretted the inconvenience to impacted customers.

“Public health is Uisce Éireann’s number-one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health,” he said.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience caused to homes and businesses and would like to assure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The boil-water notice has been in place since last Friday.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the water quality section of Uisce Éireann’s website or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.