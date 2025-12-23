Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of toddler Daniel Aruebose released with file to go to DPP

A woman in her 20s arrested in connection with the death of Daniel Aruebose has been released without charge on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and was being held at a Garda station in the Dublin region. She was the first person to be arrested as part of the homicide investigation.

In a statement this morning, gardaí said: “A woman aged in her 20s arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge pending file to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí believe the boy was killed in 2021, when aged 3 1/2 years, and his remains buried in open ground just outside Donabate, north Co Dublin.

The investigation was upgraded from a missing person inquiry to a case of suspected homicide earlier this month.

The upgrading of the investigation to a homicide inquiry on December 11th – in advance of what would have been Daniel’s eighth birthday – meant the investigation team acquired greater powers for securing search warrants and court orders.

Concern for Daniel’s wellbeing first emerged in August. Officials carrying out checks on a social welfare payment linked to him could find no evidence of his whereabouts or that he was alive.

The officials took their concerns to Tusla, the child and family agency, which escalated the matter to the Garda. An investigation was started and two key witnesses told gardaí Daniel had been dead for more than four years and his remains buried just outside Donabate.

One of the two took gardaí to a location off Portrane Road and pointed out what they said was Daniel’s burial ground. Though the information was not completely accurate, gardaí discovered the boy’s remains very close by after an operation lasting more than two weeks.