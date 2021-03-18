John Gilligan loses European legal challenge against Cab

John Gilligan and his wife and adult children have been unsuccessful in their challenge in Europe to the Criminal Assets Bureau confiscating assets from them, after making 29 appeals in the Irish courts since the 1990s.

The ruling from the European Court of Human Rights, issued on Thursday, follows a 26-year legal process before the courts in Ireland as drug dealer Gilligan was one of the first people targeted by Cab when it was established in 1996.

Before the Gilligans took their case against Cab to the European court there had been seven separate originating proceedings over their assets in Ireland, over 88 separate applications, resulting in 14 separate reasoned judgments and a total of 29 appeals.

Gilligan and his wife Geraldine, along with their adult son Darren and daughter Treacy, brought an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights effectively on the grounds that the length of time the proceedings against their assets took in Ireland was a breach of their human rights.

They also argued that depriving them of properties they lived in was also a breach of their human rights. However, the European Court of Human Rights has rejected those claims meaning the Irish legal process against the Gilligans, in confiscating and selling assets bought with the proceeds of John Gilligan’s crimes, has been approved in Europe.

Wasted time

In a statement explaining the decision for its judgement, the court said the Gilligans had themselves wasted time in objecting to the process in Ireland and so had created delays themselves. It also noted the Irish courts had ruled some of their tactics were vexatious and time wasting, and it agreed with those conclusions.

“The court found that the applicants, through their vexatious delaying tactics, had been responsible for the overall duration of the proceedings, in what the domestic courts had found to be an abuse of process, with the applicants litigating and re-litigating the same issue over and over again. Accordingly, there had been no violation of their rights under this article,” the statement explaining the ruling of the European court said.

It added the Irish courts had also dismissed explanations for his wealth offered by Gilligan – suggesting he had money betting on horses and on foreign currency transactions – were “untruthful”, “incredible”, “without foundation” and “implausible”.

It added the fact the family members had been permitted to continue living in properties as the Cab continued the process of confiscating “had not been unduly prejudicial to them”, though that aspect of their challenge was deemed inadmissible.

“The court agreed with the (Irish) domestic courts that the applicants’ objectives could have been achieved in a more straightforward manner. Instead, they had wasted time with wrongheaded procedural tactics,” the statement explaining the European ruling said.

“The lengthy time until the applicants had sought relief in the correct form under the Proceeds of Crime Act, fully 12 years after the Criminal Assets Bureau’s initial action, had been down to them.”

“When they had finally sought to explain the source of the funds used to acquire the properties in question, this evidence had been emphatically rejected by the domestic courts, which had considered the first applicant to be untruthful.

“The court noted that the applicants had been responsible for several delays in the appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgments of 2011.The court observed that the authorities had dealt with the matter diligently and without major delays overall.”

Drug trafficking

Gilligan was released from Portlaoise Prison, Co Laois, almost eight years ago after serving 17 years in jail, most of that for drug trafficking and some for threatening to kill a prison officer.

Gilligan had graduated from organised robberies to the drug trade and in the early and mid-1990s was one of the biggest drug traffickers in the Republic.

However, when his gang murdered journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996 the gang imploded, with some members going on the run abroad and others being arrested in Ireland, with that killing also prompting the establishment of Cab.

While Gilligan was never convicted of the murder, he was put on trial for drug smuggling and one of the longest drug-related prison sentences in the history of the State was imposed on him.

On his release from prison he made efforts to stall the Criminal Assets Bureau’s plans to sell his Jessbrook equestrian centre and former home near Enfield, though he was unsuccessful.

Other, more modest, properties were also seized from him. In the period after his release he remained in Ireland and several efforts were made to kill him, including one attack in February, 2019, during which he was wounded by gunmen who targeted him at a house where he was staying in Clondalkin, west Dublin. Photos emerged of him in a wheelchair after the attack and he fled to the UK for a period.

Two weeks after the attack that almost killed Gilligan, Stephen ‘Dougie’ Moran, who had been driving him around in Dublin, was shot dead at his home in Lucan. Gilligan recovered from being shot and fled to Spain.

Late last year he was arrested in Spain, where the police said he was the leader of a gang that was growing cannabis crops and sending cannabis to customers in Ireland and the UK in the postal service. A firearm was also found during searches linked to the gang’s activities in Spain.