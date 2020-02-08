Man (33) charged with murder following death of man in Kilkenny

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Liam Edward O’Sullivan.

Garrett Smith, 6 St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graigcullen, Co Carlow is charged with the murder of Mr O’Sullivan in Kilkenny city on Thursday.

The father-of-five was pronounced dead on Thursday night at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, following an incident in the High Hayes Terrace area of the city earlier that day.

Mr Smith appeared in court dressed in a navy tracksuit, a grey jumper and runners.

Det Garda James O’Brien gave evidence that he charged the accused at 1.25am on Saturday at Kilkenny Garda station. Det O’Brien said the accused made no reply after caution.

Insp Anthony Farrell told the court that the matter of bail was for the High Court.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant in custody, to appear via video link from Cloverhill Prison in Dublin, before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday next.

Solicitor Joe Farrell applied for legal aid in the case and handed in a statement of means on behalf of his client. Mr Farrell also noted that his client had received medical attention while in custody and asked that it be noted that the defendant receive further medical attention if needed.