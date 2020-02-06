Drugs, cash, pepper spray found as seven flats raided in Dublin city

Gardaí have seized cocaine, cannabis, cash and an imitation firearm in raids targeting street drug dealers in Dublin’s north inner city.

A team of gardaí backed by members of the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Unit raided seven flats in the Hardwick Strett area and arrested three men during intelligence-led raids.

Gardai from Mountjoy station in the north inner city had gathered information on drug dealers operating on the streets of the city, with Thursday afternoon’s raids targeting those men.

Cannabis herb valued at an estimated €40,000 was discovered along with cocaine to the value of about €3,000, as well as approximately €4,500 in cash.

The Garda search team also discovered pepper spray and an imitation firearm. The three suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“The operation commenced at 4pm and involved gardaí from the District Community Action Team based at Mountjoy Station assisted by Emergency Response, Armed Support and local Roads Policing Units,” a Garda statement said.