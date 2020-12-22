Man (30s) and teenager arrested in connection with cash-in-transit robbery

A male in his late teens and a man in his 30s were arrested on Tuesday morning following investigations by gardaí into a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin’s city centre last week.

A cash-in-transit worker was threatened by a lone male with a hammer when returning to his security van with a cash box from a retail unit on Thomas Street, Dublin 8, last Tuesday afternoon.

The man took possession of the box and fled the scene on a bicycle at about 12.45pm. Later the cash box was discovered empty and on fire at St Kevin’s Avenue, approximately a six-minute cycle from the scene of the robbery.

A search operation carried out at three properties in the Dublin 8 area and a further property in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22 took place on Tuesday morning. Gardaí from the DMR South Central Serious Crime Unit were assisted by local gardaí from Kevin Street and Kilmainham stations.

The arrested pair are currently being detained at Kevin Street Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing and gardaí are renewing their appeal for anyone with information to make contact, particularly motorists with dashboard cameras who were in the area between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on December 15th. Gardaí would like to thank those who have already come forward with information, a Garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.