Man (21) and woman (19) charged following Cork city assault

A man and a woman have been remanded in custody after they were charged with an attack on a woman in Cork city on Saturday night.

The pair were arrested on Saturday and appeared before Cork District Cork at 7pm on Sunday, November 15th in connection with an assault on a woman in her twenties on Grand Parade in Cork City.

The victim was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The man and woman were taken to the Bridewell and Togher Garda stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Kevin Buckley (21) of Shanakiel Place, Blarney Road, Cork and Ava Collins (19) of Owenabue Close, Togher, Cork, appeared before judge James McNulty at Cork District Court on Sunday and were both remanded in custody until November 18th.

Mr Buckley was charged with robbing a Samsung Galaxy A20 mobile phone and an Ulster Bank debit card contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (theft and fraud offences) Act 2001.

Ms Collins was charged with robbing the victim’s public services card contrary to Section 14 of the Criminal Justice (theft and fraud offences) Act 2001.