Man (20s) shot in the leg in Co Wicklow on Sunday morning

A man in his 20s was shot in the leg in Co Wicklow on Sunday morning, gardaí have said.

In a statement, gardaí said they are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at approximately 7.15 am at Hazelbrook Court, Rathnew in Co Wicklow.

The man who received a gunshot wound was taken to hospital to be treated for what are described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information or footage, including dash cam, who may have been in the area this morning to contact Wicklow Garda station on 0404 60140 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.