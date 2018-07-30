Limerick hurling fan missing in Dublin

Gardaí have asked for help to find a 25-year-old who went missing in Dublin following the Limerick –v- Cork hurling semi final.

Simon Quinn from Limerick had travelled to Dublin for the match. He was last seen at approximately 2.30am on Monday morning in Harcourt Street.

In a press statement, a garda spokesman described Mr Quinn as 5 foot 3 inches tall, of stocky build and with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans.

“Anyone who has seen Simon or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or any Garda Station,” the spokesman said.