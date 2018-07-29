Inquiry into ‘alleged sexual assault’ on girl at Irish college
Gardaí say incident alleged to have happened in in Co Galway Gaeltacht last week
Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenager at a college in the Co Galway Gaeltacht last weekend.
The incident allegedly happened in the Co Galway Gaeltacht last Saturday, a garda spokeswoman said.
An investigation is underway into “an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile female” in the Gaeltacht on July 21st, she added.
The girl (15) was reportedly assaulted by a 17-year-old male.
No arrests have been made in the investigation to date, the spokeswoman said.