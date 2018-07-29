Inquiry into ‘alleged sexual assault’ on girl at Irish college

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a teenager at an Irish college in Co Galway last weekend.

The incident allegedly happened in the Co Galway Gaeltacht last Saturday, a garda spokeswoman said.

An investigation is underway into “an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile female” in the Gaeltacht on July 21st, she added.

The girl (15) was reportedly assaulted by a 17-year-old male.

No arrests have been made in the investigation to date, the spokeswoman said.