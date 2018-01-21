Kinahan-Hutch conflict: Death toll stands at 14

Gary Hutch

September 24th, 2015, Spain

Gary Hutch (34) was gunned down beside a swimming pool in a communal area of the Angel de Miraflores apartments complex, near Marbella on the Costa del Sol on the morning of Thursday, September 24th, 2015.

He had previously tried to shoot dead a member of the Kinahan family. Hutch’s killing began what would become known as the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Darren Kearns

December 30th, 2015, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin

Darren Kearns (34), had just left the Phoenix Chinese restaurant above Cumiskey’s pub on Blackhorse Avenue, close to the Cabra Gate of the Phoenix Park, at about 5.40pm on Wednesday, December 30th, when he was shot dead as his wife looked on. Gardaí believe the Kinahan gang blamed him for a botched shooting on its gang members in Dublin a month earlier.

David Byrne

February 5th, 2016, Regency Hotel, Dublin

Kinahan gang member David Byrne, a 34-year-old father-of-two from Crumlin. He was killed when he and a group of men aligned to that gang were attacked by five gunmen at a boxing tournament weigh-in in Drumcondra’s Regency Hotel, Dublin.

Eddie Hutch snr

February 8th, 2016, Poplar Row, Dublin

Eddie Hutch snr, a 59-year-old father-of-five, was shot dead at his home on Poplar Row in Dublin’s north inner city just days after the Regency Hotel attack. He was an uncle of Gary Hutch and targeted because he was a member of the Hutch family.

Noel Duggan

March 23rd, 2016, Ratoath, Co Meath

He was shot dead, apparently, because of his association with fellow veteran criminal Gerry Hutch. Duggan was so heavily involved in cigarette smuggling he became known as Mr Kingsize. He was gunned down outside his home on a housing estate in Ratoath, Co Meath.

Martin O’Rourke

April 14th, 2016, Sherriff Street, Dublin

Martin O’Rourke, from George’s Hill, Dublin 7, was shot dead apparently in a case of mistaken identity. Gardaí believe the intended target was 34-year-old criminal Keith Murtagh, who is believed to have been closely associated with murdered gang figure Gary Hutch.

Michael Barr

April 25th, 2016, Summerhill Parade, Dublin

Michael Barr (35) is believed to have been killed by Kinahan gunmen looking to shoot a Hutch family member in the pub at the time. While Barr worked in the pub, he was not the prime target.

Gareth Hutch

May 24th, 2016, North Cumberland Street, Dublin

Gareth Hutch died after being shot several times by two attackers in a car park near his home. He was a cousin of the late Gary Hutch and also the nephew of murdered taxi driver Eddie Hutch.

David Douglas

July 1st, 2016, Bridgefoot St, Dublin 8

Convicted armed robber and drug dealer David Douglas (54) was shot dead outside the shop he ran with his wife on Bridgefoot Street, off Thomas St, in Dublin 8. Along with Darren Kearns he was blamed by the Kinahan gang for a botched gun attack on its members in Dublin in November, 2015.

Trevor O’Neill

August 17th, 2016, Majorca

Dublin City Council worker Trevor O’Neill was shot dead in Majorca on a family holiday with his wife and young children after being mistaken for a member of the Hutch family.

Noel Kirwan

December 22nd, 2016, Ronanstown, Dublin

Noel Kirwan, a close associate of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, was shot dead in front of his partner outside his home in west Dublin. Gardaí believe his relationship with the Hutch family, with whom he had grown up, was the motive for his murder.

Michael Keogh

May 31st, 2017, Dublin’s north inner city

The gunning down of father-of-two Michael Keogh (37) in Dublin’s north inner city brought to an end a five-month murder-free period since Kirwan’s killing. He was linked to the Kinahan gang and was shot dead as he left his home at Sheridan Court flats, Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1, to start a new job.

Kane Kirwan McCormack

December 1st, 2017, Dunboyne, Co Meath

The son of Noel Kirwan, he was shot dead by the Kinahan gang 12 months earlier. Kane McCormack’s remains were found in a field in Co Meath. Gardaí believe he was killed because the Kinahan gang feared he may have taken revenge on its members for his father’s murder.

Derek Coakley-Hutch

January 20th, 2018, Cloverhill, west Dublin

The 27-year-old father of two was ambushed as he sat in a car in a halting site beside Cloverhill Prison. He was the fourth member of the Hutch family to be killed since the Kinahan-Hutch feud began.