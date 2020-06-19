Irishman (40) arrested after €1 million Netherlands drugs seizure

Dutch police have arrested an Irishman during a joint operation with An Garda Síochána targeting an organised crime group suspected of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking from the Netherlands to Ireland.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Dutch Police engaged jointly in an intelligence led operation, targeting the group that includes a number of Irish nationals, who are suspected to be involved in large scale trafficking of cocaine.

Dutch police seized 16kg of cocaine during the search of a premises in Amsterdam. The seized drugs have an estimated Irish street value of € 1.12 million. One 40-year-old Irish male was arrested and is in custody.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched five premises in Counties Meath and Dublin as part of the same operation.

A motor vehicle, encrypted electronic communication devices and an estimated € 70,000 in cash was seized during these searches.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said “Today’s operation demonstrates the success that can be achieved through real time collaboration with our international law enforcement partners.

“Through working together, we can effectively tackle transnational organised crime groups.”

Investigations are ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.