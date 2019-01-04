Irish man appears in New York court in connection with death

A 25-year-old Irish man has appeared in a New York court in connection with the death of another Irish man in the city last year.

Steven O’Brien, of 42nd Street, Queens, New York but originally from Dublin, was released on continuing bail until February 21st next by Queens County Criminal Court.

He is accused of assaulting Danny McGee (21) of Drumlish, Co Longford in the early hours of November 22nd, 2018. Mr McGee was found unconscious at 4am outside the Gaslight Bar in Queens.

He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead. It is understood he died of a head injury. Mr O’Brien is accused of third-degree assault, which carries up to a year in prison, and intends to plead not guilty.

Members of Mr McGee’s family were in court for the short hearing on Friday.