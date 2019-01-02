Senior Garda officer under investigation over alleged serious misconduct

A senior Garda officer is under investigation over alleged serious misconduct during the course of his duties.

The Irish Times understands the officer, who has been a senior Garda member for several years, is being investigated by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc). He remains in his post and the allegations he is facing are not proven. If proven, they could amount to criminal conduct.

When serious allegations are made, Garda members have been suspended in the past, pending the completion of investigations.

Former Garda superintendent David Taylor was suspended from duty as allegations that he inappropriately leaked information to the media after leaving the Garda press office were probed.

However, after a lengthy investigation by the Garda, during which he was arrested, he was never charged and he returned to work.

Separately, the Garda’s director of human resources, John Barrett, is currently suspended from duty pending the outcome of an inquiry. Mr Barrett’s solicitor late last year said he had done nothing wrong and that his suspension was unjust.

The Gsoc inquiry into the allegations made against the Garda officer is continuing. It was not clear when it would conclude or if the officer would be suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry, as Mr Barrett has been.

Mr Barrett was suspended after Garda Commissioner Drew Harris wrote to Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan requesting his suspension.

Gsoc can carry out disciplinary or criminal investigations into complaints made against any member of the force. It can also probe allegations contained in protected disclosures.

When Gsoc was contacted it said it had no comment to make.

Efforts to secure a comment from the Garda were not successful .