Horse rescued after being set on fire in north Dublin

An Garda Síochána and the Dublin Society for the Protection of Animals (DSPCA) have rescued a horse in north Dublin which appears to have been set on fire.

There are signs petrol or another accelerant was used on the horse and the DSPCA said it appears to be a case of “deliberate cruelty”.

The horse, a young stallion, was found near the Coolock area in a malnourished state with extensive burns to its face, head and neck. Its mane and eyelashes have also been burned.

Gardaí are investigating the incident as an instance of animal cruelty and are appealing for witnesses. No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 6664200 or email inspectors@dspca.ie.

The horse has been taken into the care of the DSPCA.

Gillian Bird of the DSPCA said “for the moment” there is no need to put the horse down. She said the horse is relatively healthy aside from the injuries and being underweight.

“It’s always difficult with animal with fur to see just how deep down the burns are,” she said. “The main thing is to make sure they don’t get infected.”

Mr Bird said it “certainly seems to be a case of deliberate harm”.