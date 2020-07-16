Second ever woman elected to chair of Bar Council

Maura McNally SC has been elected Chair of the Council of The Bar of Ireland, the second-ever female head of the body that represents the bulk of the State’s barristers.

She follows in the footsteps of the late Ms Justice Mella Carroll, who was elected chair of the Bar council 41 years ago.

A Leitrim native, Ms McNally was called to the Bar in 1992, and practised on circuit until her appointment to the Inner Bar in 2017.

She said she was looking forward, with the support of the new council, to making an important contribution to the administration of justice and the role of the profession within it.

It was a time when there were significant challenges on the horizon for the profession and the wider justice field, not least from the fallout from Covid-19 and Brexit, she said.

Following post-graduate studies in Warwick University (LLM), and UCG (BA & LLB), Ms McNally completed her Bachelors of Law in King’s Inns.

She practices civil law, primarily in personal injury, chancery and non-jury. She will chair the council to July 31st, 2021, and takes over at the end of this month from the outgoing chair, Micheál P O’Higgins SC.