Number of homes in Belfast evacuated due to security alert

A number of homes in west Belfast had to be evacuated on Sunday morning after a suspicious object was found.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said there was a security alert in place in Falcarragh Drive in west Belfast, which resulted in homes being evacuated and the street being cordoned off.

“A number of homes have been evacuated and the street has been cordoned off at it’s junctions with Suffolk Road and Kerrykeel Gardens,” the PSNI said.

The suspicious object is currently being examined, a PSNI spokesman added.