GRA says lack of resources will leave gardaí ‘without armed backup’

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has raised serious concerns about the resources, training and equipment available to the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

A 2,000 word letter was sent by GRA representative Ciaran O’ Neill to Superintendent Alan McGovern of the Garda Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC) who heads the elite armed unit on Monday. The contents of the letter was reported in The Irish Daily Star.

Mr O’Neill said last Friday, “a day that the Taoiseach and the Minister for Justice openly stated that there would be no restriction on resources to deal with organised crime”, there was no Emergency Response Unit to deal with “any call”.

He also said last week members in Drogheda were left waiting for a number of hours for required assistance from the Emergency Response Unit.

“I wish that this was an isolated incident but I am informed of regular occasions when there were insufficient numbers available to deal with incidents,” Mr O’Neill added.

The GRA has said the number of armed patrols has been reduced, further leaving Garda members on the frontline “without adequate armed backup”.

It said at times there is “no available covert patrol car” due to the enforced restriction on the spending of overtime.

Mr O’Neill said the ERU has lost a number of members over the past year and the remaining members are left to fill the gaps without any additional resources, with 21 vacancies within the unit.

Overtime cut

He said the decision to cut overtime means that the ERU in his opinion does not at times “have the available resources to deal with a serious terrorist or serious firearms incident and as such will leave our unarmed colleagues on the frontline without adequate protection”.

The GRA representative said he is advised that all emergency first responders qualifications are out of date and expired and no provision has been made to recertify such qualifications. Meanwhile, all bulletproof vests currently on issue to the ERU are “well past the manufacturers warranty”, Mr O’Neill said. “Some are over 10 years old at this stage which is not acceptable,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the GRA said it is seeking an “urgent meeting” with the Garda Commissioner regarding the resourcing of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss concerns raised in a letter from a local GRA representative to the Detective Superintendent in charge of the unit,” a GRA spokesman said.

“This letter was internal correspondence and should not have been placed in the public domain. The GRA is making no further comment at this time.”

The Garda Press Office confirmed that correspondence has been received from the GRA.

“An Garda Síochána Special Tactics & Operations Command (STOC) provides specialist firearms and less lethal response to spontaneous incidents, such as 999 calls and for pre-planned operations,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“STOC has a number of specialist teams under its command including the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Armed Support Unit (ASU) nationally. An Garda Síochána Armed support capability, capacity and training has significantly increased in recent years.

“An Garda Síochána is satisfied that there is currently a specialist firearms response capability to any critical firearms incidents that may occur in the state,” the Garda Press Office said.