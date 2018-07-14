Gerry Adams’s Belfast home attacked with explosive device

The Belfast home of former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams TD has been attacked with an explosive device.

Sinn Féin policing and justice spokesman Gerry Kelly MLA “slammed those responsible for attacks on the homes this evening of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey”.

In a statement issued just before 1am on Saturday the North Belfast MLA said two explosive devices, one of which caused damage to a car, were thrown at the houses.

“These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey, ” he said.

“Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams’ home minutes before the attack.

“I would appeal for calm.

“These attacks are the desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups.”

A post from the PSNI west Belfast Twitter account issued at 11.52pm on Friday said: “Police are currently dealing with two incidents at two separate addresses in west Belfast.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

Mr Adams wrote on Twitter: “All well here. No one hurt. Thanks 4 all the texts & phone calls. Thanks 2 all the great neighbours, the Neighbourhood Watch & Sinn Féin reps who were here very quickly.”

People Before Profit West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll wrote on Twitter: “Completely condemn the leaving of dangerous devices outside the home of Gerry Adams and others in West Belfast. Someone could have been seriously hurt. People in West Belfast are fed up with these actions and want an end to bombs and guns on our streets!”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MLA described the attacks as “disgraceful”.

“The SDLP unequivocally condemns the disgraceful attacks on the homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey.

“There is absolutely no place in our society for such mindless actions. Thankfully no one was injured.

“It is important, at moments like this, that we all stand together against those who want to drag us back to the past. They should be left in no doubt, it will not work.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: “This week we have seen those who remain wedded to violence bring chaos and fear onto our streets, in scenes which we had all hoped we would never witness again.

“These latest attacks on the homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey are a deliberate and calculated attempt to cause fear and raise tensions within our community. They must be condemned without equivocation by us all.

“We have all worked too hard and come too far to see the peace we have enjoyed put at risk by those who offer nothing to this society but destruction. Their recklessness and disregard for the community is clear in these attacks, undertaken in residential streets without any regard for the consequences.

“As a community, we need to stand together in opposition to those behind this violence: there is not now and never has been any excuse for terrorism.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to contact the Police. Our community is not safe while these people remain on our streets.”