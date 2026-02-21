Defence Forces to acquire mobile air traffic control tower for emergencies during EU presidency

Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, will receive dozens of heads of government during Ireland's presidency of the EU. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Defence Forces is to acquire a mobile air traffic control tower to allow it to land planes during emergencies, as part of preparations for the EU presidency.

A significant amount of new security equipment for the Garda and the military is being purchased in advance of Ireland taking over the presidency in July.

Officials believe there is a high risk of Ireland being subjected to Russian hybrid attacks, including drone incursions and cyber attacks, during the six-month presidency, particularly during high-profile events such as EU summits.

The biggest security risk is the scheduled meeting of the European Council and a European Political Community Summit involving the arrival of several dozen heads of government in Dublin.

The leaders will arrive in Casement Aerodrome in west Dublin, the headquarters of the Irish Air Corps.

The Government is fast-tracking the acquisition of anti-drone technology for use in Casement during the summit to prevent rogue drones disrupting flight operations.

However, security officials previously pointed out that Casement does not have a back-up air traffic control tower, meaning there is no contingency plan if the main tower is inoperable, either through sabotage or malfunction.

By contrast, Dublin Airport has arrangements in place allowing it to use the old air traffic control tower should the newly built tower become inoperable.

In response, the Air Corps is acquiring a secondary air traffic control tower which can be deployed in emergencies.

[ Ireland to deploy large numbers of undersea trackers to detect Russian submarinesOpens in new window ]

The “mobile contingency air traffic control tower”, which resembles a Portakabin, will be mounted on a large hydraulic scissor lift, meaning it can be raised into the air when needed.

It will be stationed at Casement but will be capable of rapidly deploying on a trailer to civilian airports should the need arise. This will allow aircraft to land safely even if all major air traffic control systems are made inoperable. It can also be used to expand existing air traffic control capacity if needed.

It will come with a generator in the event of loss of power supply and can be manned by just two air traffic controllers and one supervisor.

It is the first procurement of its kind for the Defence Forces.

According to procurement documents, the Department of Defence expects to pay up to €850,000 for the platform – a sum which will include training for Air Corps personnel to operate it.

“An ongoing procurement competition for the supply of a mobile contingency air traffic control tower for operation by the Air Corps is presently being conducted on behalf of the Minister for Defence,” a Department of Defence spokesman said. “The published requirement includes supply, training and ongoing support elements.”

[ Ireland should avail of EU loans for defence if scheme reopens, says HarrisOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Helen McEntee has said the department has entered into contractual arrangements for counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities at Casement.

She told the Dáil the system would be in place in the first half of the year and that training of operators was already under way.

It is understood the system will be capable of jamming rogue drones operating in the area but will not physically shoot them down.

Hosting the presidency will cost an estimated €293 million. Much of this will be for security, including the allocation of €125 million to An Garda Síochána for overtime and equipment.