Gardaí search for hit-and-run driver after boy struck by car in Dublin

Gardaí are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a teenage boy was struck by a car in Dublin.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Ratoath Road in Finglas at approximately 7.10pm on Tuesday.
The teenage pedestrian was struck by a car that failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.
The boy was brought to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí are particularly interested in tracing a grey or silver saloon with a 141-D registration.
They have asked for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.” - PA