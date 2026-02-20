Gardaí search for hit-and-run driver after boy struck by car in Dublin

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, Dublin, at approximately 7.10pm on Tuesday. File photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Gardaí are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a teenage boy was struck by a car in Dublin.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Ratoath Road in Finglas at approximately 7.10pm on Tuesday.

The teenage pedestrian was struck by a car that failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

The boy was brought to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are particularly interested in tracing a grey or silver saloon with a 141-D registration.

They have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.” - PA