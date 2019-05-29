Garda dog finds suspect in ditch after Cork carjacking

A man has been arrested after a driver was threatened with a knife during an attempted carjacking in Co Cork on Tuesday night.

A woman in her 40s was stopped in her car at a traffic lights in Douglas about 11.10pm when the incident happened.

A garda spokesman said it is understood the man threatened the driver with a knife and ordered her to leave the car.

It is believed the man became startled when the traffic lights turned green and fled on foot to Willow Park.

The Garda dog unit was sent to the scene and Garda dog Lazar found the suspect in a ditch.

A spokesman said after a struggle the man, who is in his 20s, was arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda station.