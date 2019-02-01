Gardaí targeting dissidents make arms discovery in Co Louth

Gardaí have discovered a cache of ammunition and a mortar tube in Co Louth which they believe is owned dissident republicans.

Searches were underway at a location in the Omeath area on the Cooley Peninsula after a pre-planned operation against dissident republicans and involving a number of specialist units.

The haul, which includes a very large quantity of ammunition of varying calibre, was found buried in the ground.

The Garda has requested the assistance of the Army’s bomb disposal unit. Sources said it may take some time before the precise nature and quantity of what has been found is confirmed.

Searching was expected to continue in areas on the Cooley Peninsula well into Saturday.

The operation involves the Special Detective Unit, which investigates terrorism, and is being aided on the ground by the Emergency Response Unit.

“A Garda operation is currently underway in Co Louth as part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of dissident Republican groups,” a statement from the Garda said.

“As part of the investigation a search operation commenced this morning on lands near Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.

“During the searches to date Gardaí have recovered a substantial quantity of ammunition of varied calibre along with a mortar tube,” he said, adding the mortar tube had yet to be confirmed by ballistics experts.

“Army EOD are currently assisting at the site and a cordon is currently in place. The search is expected to continue into tomorrow. No arrests have been made at this time.”