Gardaí seize firearms and explosive components in Kerry

Explosive components, firearms and munitions were seized in a targeted operation in south Kerry on Saturday.

The Garda operation led by the Special Detective Unit and involving members of the Army got under way in the Sneem area of Co Kerry, early in the morning.

The planned raid uncovered what is understood to be a large cache of armaments and explosives. A large Garda presence remained at the rural location for most of the day.

Two men, one in his 50s and one in his 20s, who are believed to be related, were arrested and were being questioned at Killarney Garda station on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said the operation was live and ongoing.