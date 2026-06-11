Former Cork City manager Ger Nash ‘smelled of alcohol’ after crashing car, says garda

Ger Nash stepped down from his role at Cork City FC in December of last year. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

A court has heard evidence from gardaí that former Cork City FC manager Ger Nash was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol when he crashed his car in to signage near a bridge in Midleton, Co Cork, in November of last year.

Ger Nash, formerly of Fota Island, Co Cork, and now living in Sweden, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving and drink driving on November 6th, 2025 in Midleton.

Nash, who also previously played football for Ipswich Town in the UK, appeared before Midleton District Court on Thursday having elected to contest the case.

Gda Jerome Maher told the court that he arrived at the scene near the Lakeview roundabout shortly after 3am on November 6th last and spoke to Nash, the driver of the vehicle.

“There was a strong smell of alcohol from him and his eyes were bloodshot,” he said.

Nash was found to have 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, in excess of the legal limit, when tested at Midleton Garda station.

Nash made no reply to gardaí when he was charged under caution. He was bailed to appear in court later that month.

The garda said that it was his belief that Nash drove straight through the roundabout, crashing in to signage on the far side of the roundabout directly in front of a bridge. He noted the presence of tyre marks at the roundabout.

Gda Shay Dempsey said that when he arrived at the scene shortly after 3am, a white vehicle was embedded in the road. He said that Nash was “unsteady on his feet and swaying” when he spoke to him and that two passersby who stopped to assist at the scene were “effectively keeping him up”.

Witness Liam Murray, who was delivering school meals in the Carrigtwohill area of east Cork, said he had been overtaken by a white car. He said that the next he saw of it was when it had crashed and hit signage near the Lakeview roundabout.

“He [the driver] went straight through up on top of the grass, there is a walkover bridge on the other side and he hit the middle pillar.”

Murray acknowledged that he didn’t witness the crash but arrived on the scene seconds after it occurred.

He said that he parked his car and approached Nash, who was outside the car, to check on his welfare. He said that Nash asked if he knew the way to Fota and questioned whether it was “okay to park there”.

Defence solicitor Graham Hyde asked Murray how he could be sure that the white car on the road was the same car that was involved in the crash. Murray said that he saw no other cars on the road at that time of the morning.

Hyde said that there was no evidence that his client was driving dangerously on the night of the alleged offence.

The judge asked Hyde to make written submissions on the case. Nash was remanded on continuing bail to September 17th.

Nash stepped down from his role at Cork City FC in December of last year. The 39-year-old had been appointed to the role in May 2025. He joined the club following a spell as assistant manager of GAIS in Sweden.

Before his move to Sweden, he held a number of coaching roles at Ipswich Town before working with the FAI and Aston Villa. He now works as assistant coach at Swedish champions Mjällby, having taken up the role a week after he stepped down from his role on Leeside.