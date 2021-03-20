Double-murder investigation begins following deaths of three people in Co Antrim

Police in Northern Ireland have begun a double murder investigation following the deaths of three people in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of a stabbing at a property in the Derrycoole Way area of Newtownabbey just after 10.55pm, where a woman was pronounced dead.

At a second property, in the Glenville Road area, police discovered an unconscious male. First aid was administered, but he was pronounced dead. On searching the property, officers discovered another deceased female.

“While we have launched a murder investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected,” said PSNI Det Chief Insp John Caldwell.

Police have urged anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact 101 (004428 9065 0222 outside the UK) and quote the reference number 2441 of 19/03/21, or via Crimestoppers (0800 555 111 ).