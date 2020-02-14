Gardaí seize €130,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine

Man due to appear in court after being arrested during raid in Finglas

Drugs seized by gardaí during a search of a property in Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Drugs seized by gardaí during a search of a property in Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

 

Gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine worth an estimated €130,000 in a raid on a property in Dublin.

Gardaí searched the property on Gortmore Road, Finglas, on Thursday, seizing €100,000 of cannabis and €30,000 of cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested and was due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.