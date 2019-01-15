Gardaí investigating sexual assault report in south Dublin
Teenager’s clothes being DNA tested after incident on Lower Kilmacud Road, Stillorgan
An incident took place last Thursday at around 7pm.
Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault in south Dublin last Thursday.
There was an incident on Lower Kilmacud Road in Stillorgan at around 7pm on January 10th.
A teenager was walking down the road in the direction of Dundrum, when a man began to follow her, according to a Garda source.
Gardaí have taken the teenager’s clothes to be tested for DNA evidence.
A Garda spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating “an alleged sexual assault on a female on Lower Kilmacud Road, Dublin on 10th January 2019 at 7pm”.