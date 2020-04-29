Gardaí have no right to look into shopping bags at Covid-19 checkpoints

Gardaí had no right to look into people’s shopping bags as they checked if people were complying with Covid-19 regulations but armed Garda members would continue to be used at checkpoints, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

He has also revealed that not only were some suspects spitting at the Garda during the Covid-19 crisis period, they were biting the inside of their mouth first resulting in saliva and blood being spat at some gardaí.

Mr Harris told a meeting of the Policing Authority, held via video link, that spit hoods - devices placed over the head of an arrested suspect to prevent them spitting - had been introduced specifically for the Covid-19 policing operation.

This had been done because while spitting was “disgusting” at any time, it now carried an infection risk.

Mr Harris said while he accepted use of the hoods amounted to “use of force”, spitting incidents were increasing during the pandemic policing operation.

Policing Authority member Vicky Conway quizzed Mr Harris at length on human rights concerns that have been raised around the Garda’s Covid-19 policing operation to ensure people in the Republic were complying with Government-imposed restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

Mr Harris agreed with Ms Conway that the spit hoods should not be used on minors. He added the hoods had only been used 15 times despite spitting attacks increasing.

He also told Ms Conway that while he had heard the Irish Council for Civil Liberties complaining they had reports people’s shopping bags were being checked by gardaí on the pretence it formed part of the Covid-19 compliance operation, this was the only report of that nature he had heard.

People, he said, had been overwhelmingly supportive of the Garda since the operation began but he made it clear gardaí had no right to check people’s shopping under the Covid-19 policing operation.

He cited a checkpoint on the N7 on Tuesday when, during a 17-hour long Garda operation, 11,454 vehicles has passed through.

Mr Harris said only 12 people had to be told to return home because they had not legitimate reason for the journey they were making.

“That’s illustrative of a high degree of compliance,” he said of the operation from 7am to 12 midnight on Tuesday.

Mr Harris said while there had been complaints that armed gardaí had been seen at Garda checkpoints, armed Garda members were being used as a resource at a time of extreme pressure on the Garda due to the pandemic policing operation demands.

He added some of the activity involving armed Garda members on the streets was aimed at organised and dangerous criminals, rather than Covid-19 checks. When armed gardaí were present at Covid-19 checkpoints they were supporting their frontline unarmed uniformed colleagues carrying out the checkpoints.

He added the armed members were part of units that had particular expertise about serious criminals and this has proven useful in recent weeks as policing organised crime has continued.

Guns and drugs had been seized from known criminals moving around in vehicles and in some cases prolific burglars had been spotted and arrested as they moved around in vehicles.