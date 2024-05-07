Man appears in court accused of assault causing harm to his wife at weekend

A man appeared before Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday afternoon accused of assaulting his wife in Tullow, Co Carlow on Sunday.

Pranis Zulps (56), of Wolseley Village, Mount Wolseley, Tullow, Co Carlow, is charged with assault causing harm, under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, alleged to have occurred on May 5th at Townpark, Tullow.

The court heard that the accused’s wife – who cohabits with the accused – has not made a statement in relation to the incident, and investigating gardaí have concerns about the level of co-operation forthcoming from the injured party. “We’ve been told, he [the accused] is welcome home,” a garda said from the body of the court.

Judge Geraldine Carty noted that Mr Zulps faced a “very serious charge”.

Court presenter Sgt Morgan O’Connor said gardaí had no objection to bail, and handed in details of bail conditions to the court registrar.

Mr Zulps was remanded on bail on his own bond of €500.

Judge Carty adjourned the case, listing it for Carlow District Court on May 15th, awaiting direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.