Five people die on Irish roads over first weekend in September

The death of a woman in a road collision in Drogheda in the early hours of Monday morning has brought to five the number of deaths on Irish roads over the weekend.

The woman died on Monday morning after her car collided with another vehicle at about 1.20am on the M1 northbound between Junction 10 and 11. She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. The female driver of the second vehicle was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

The stretch of road on the M1 is currently closed while Garda forensic collision investigators carry out an examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

In Limerick, a 76-year-old man died on Sunday night following a fatal hit-and-run at Ballingary.

The man was hit shortly before 11pm at Rylands on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale Road R518 and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place on Monday.

The road is currently closed for a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in connection with the collision or anyone who may have been on the stretch of road at Rylands between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Sunday to contact 069 20650, the Garda confidential Line or any Garda station.

Also on Sunday, a man in his 40s died after he was struck by a truck at 5pm on the M8 close to junction 11 in Cahir, Co Tipperary. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the collision.

Earlier that day, a 38-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car on the R420 at Muinagh, on the Clara Road, just outside Tullamore.

The incident occurred at about 12.10am on Sunday morning and the woman was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The male driver (36) of the car was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment not believed to be serious.

A man in his late 40s died following a collision between his motorbike and a car in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said the incident took place on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir about 6.15pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. The female driver of the car was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 9327600, Clonmel Garda station on 052- 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A total of 103 people have died in Irish roads so far this year.