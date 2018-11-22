Four arrests made following Drogheda feud stabbing

Further arrests have been made by gardaí in Drogheda, Co Louth as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident at a house in the town’s Moneymore Estate.

On November 11th, a man in his 20s was found stripped, beaten and stabbed in a bath by gardaí who burst into a house.

The incident was part of a feud involving two organised crime gangs, which has led to a sharp increase in violence in Drogheda and in jails in recent months.

The victim had been abducted by members of a rival gang who put a gun to his head and beat him with a hammer or axe.

Arrests were made in the aftermath of the incident.

During Thursday morning’s operation a number of houses were searched across Drogheda and four men were arrested.

The men, who are all aged in their 20s, are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations.

Today’s operation was led by local Garda and detective units assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

The investigation is ongoing.