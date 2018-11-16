Three men released in Kerry money laundering inquiry
Men in their 30s had been held in Killarney and Tralee Garda stations
Three men arrested in Kerry have been released without charge. File photograph: Getty Images
Three men who were arrested in Kerry on Thursday on suspicion of money laundering have been released without charge.
The three men in their 30s were arrested and detained on Thursday morning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda stations in Kerry. Two men were detained at Killarney Garda station, and one man was detained Tralee.
All three men were released on Thursday evening, and a file is being prepared by the director of public prosecutions. Investigations into the case are ongoing.