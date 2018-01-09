Forensic scientist deployed to home of Limerick murder victim

Gardaí investigating the murder of Martin Clancy in Limerick have requested the services of an expert forensic scientist in the hope of finding DNA belonging to his killer.

The DNA expert, who is attached to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) – an associated office of the Department of Justice and Equality – arrived on Tuesday at Mr Clancy’s flat, where his body was discovered last Sunday.

The FSI official is conducting a sweep of Mr Clancy’s flat as gardaí continued to conduct house-to-house enquiries in the local community.

A female relative of Mr Clancy discovered his body after she called to his flat at Little O’Curry Street on Sunday evening. Mr Clancy (45) was originally from Moyross in Limerick.

While the results of a postmortem on his body have not been released, it is understood he died from stab injuries.

Daniel Nedelcu, a neighbour of Mr Clancy’s, told reporters on Monday that he entered the flat unaware he had been killed. He said he saw what he believed to be blood on a floor and on walls inside the flat.

Mr Nedelcu, a Romanian national who has worked as an interpreter in Limerick, said he then left the flat after feeding Mr Clancy’s pet dog.

Supt Derek Smart, leading the murder investigation, appealed for anyone who has information about the murder to contact gardaí at Henry Street (061-212400), or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).

Meanwhile, gardaí also revealed that a FSI scientist has uncovered DNA which they believe belongs to the killer of Limerick pensioner Rosie Hanrahan.

The 78-year-old’s body was found in her Thomondgate home on December 15th after an apparent break-in.

Gardaí are now liaising with Interpol in an attempt to find a DNA match after the sample did not get a match on the national DNA database, which is operated by FSI.