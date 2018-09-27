Fire breaks out office block in north Dublin

Several fire brigade units were called to tackle a fire at the Northside Enterprise Centre offices in Coolock, north Dublin.

On Thursday morning, three Dublin Fire Brigade units attended the scene of the fire, which is believed to have broken out in the second floor of the office space at about 8.30am.

Staff inside the building were evacuated, and the fire spread to the attic space of the large building before it was extinguished by fire brigade units.

Dublin Fire Brigade units respond to fire in Northside Enterprise Centre offices. Photo: Jude Leydon

The flames have caused smoke damage to office space on the second floor of the building.

A spokeswoman for Dublin Fire Brigade said there had been no injuries, and units were still on the scene.

The centre rents offices to several small businesses, and the Health Service Executive also has office space in the building.

The 10,000 sq ft centre was set up by the Coolock Development Council and opened in 2001.