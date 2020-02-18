Files being prepared for DPP on woman and man over Lucan murder

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions on a man and a woman who were arrested this week by gardaí investigating the gun murder of Wayne Whelan in Lucan last year.

The woman, aged in her 30, was the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Mr Whelan (42) whose body was found in a burning car in Mount Andrew, Lucan, on November 18th.

A post mortem determined he died from several gunshot wounds. DNA samples were required to identify his body.

Detectives arrested the woman, who is aged in her 30s, on Tuesday morning. She was held in Ronanstown Garda Station and later released without charge.

On Monday, gardaí arrested two men in connection with the murder. One of the men, aged in his 30s, was questioned at Lucan Garda Station and later released, gardaí said on Wednesday.

The other, a man in his 40s, was earlier released without charge. File are being prepared for the DPP on all three who were so released.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to Mr Whelan’s death. Anthony Casserly (23) and Christopher Moran (50), both from Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in December charged in connection with the murder.