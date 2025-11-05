Man (22) faces extradition over murder of father of four in Finglas in 2024

Gardaí believe Josh Fowler (63) was not the attackers’ target but was wounded when a dispute broke out at his house

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Belfast in connection with the 2024 murder of Josh Fowler in Dublin.

Anthony Fowler (63), a grandfather and father of four, known as Josh, was fatally stabbed in Finglas, on November 26th, 2024.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested the man this morning saying he is wanted in the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for murder.

The man was detained on an Irish extradition warrant and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today.

Sgt Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrest is an important step in progressing this murder case. Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate, arrest and extradite those who attempt to run from the consequences of their actions.

“The Irish Border cannot be used to hide from police and the courts.”

Mr Fowler, who was stabbed outside the family home on Dunsink Green, was taken by ambulance to James Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where efforts to save him were not successful and he was pronounced dead.

He is believed to have been targeted by a group of men in a dispute over a drugs debt.

However, gardaí believe he was not the attackers’ target but was wounded when a dispute broke out at his house.