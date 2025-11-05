Meath-headquartered power company Hanley Energy sold for €631m

Hanley Energy designs and installs turnkey critical power and energy management products in the data centre infrastructure market.

Co Meath-headquartered power company Hanley Energy has been sold to American multinational group Jabil for an initial $725 million (€631 million).

Hanley Energy, which also has a North American headquarters in Virginia in the United States, designs and installs turnkey critical power and energy management products in the data centre infrastructure market.

Jabil, which is a manufacturer for companies in industries like data centre infrastructure, healthcare, automotive, and robotics, said the deal also includes a contingent consideration up to $58 million subject to achieving future revenue thresholds in an all-cash transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Hanley Energy Group’s first-year annualised revenue is projected to reach $350 –$400 million, supported by mid-to-high-teens EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins and “sustained double-digit revenue growth”.

Jabil said the deal adds Hanley Energy Group’s “extensive expertise” in power systems and energy optimisation to its existing power management products for data centres, including low and medium voltage switch gear, professional development units, and uninterruptible power supply systems.

“Hanley Energy Group has established itself as a global innovator in critical power and energy management, with exceptional engineering talent across Ireland and North America,” said Jabil chief technology officer Ed Bailey.

“Its expertise in designing, building, and commissioning turnkey mission-critical power solutions from the grid all the way to the hyperscale data centre complements Jabil’s growing capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) data centre infrastructure.

“With Hanley’s deep technical know-how and comprehensive life cycle services, including design, consulting, deployment, commissioning, and field support services, we will be even better positioned to deliver secure, reliable, and energy-efficient power solutions to our global customers.”

He said the acquisition “fits perfectly” with the company’s strategy to grow in the data centre space, where it is focused on creating capabilities to deliver custom products for hyperscale, co-location, and digital native customers.

Matt Crowley, Jabil’s executive vice-president for global business units, said: “It now gives us the uniquely differentiated capability to not only design and manufacture these solutions, but also to deploy and service them in the data centre.”