Derry car bomb : ‘New IRA’ may have been behind attack, police say

Police in Northern Ireland said their primary line of inquiry into the Derry car bomb was that dissident republican group, the New IRA , was behind the attack on Saturday night.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack in the city centre last night. No-one was injured in the attack which has been condemned by politicians on all sides.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said it would have killed people had they been anywhere near it. He said lives were put at risk and the bomb was driven half a mile through the city. The attack has been condemned by police as “unbelievably reckless”.

An extensive PSNI operation has been mounted in the city after the car bomb exploded at 8.10pm on Saturday.

It is understood police received a warning after a pizza delivery van was hijacked in the Brandywell area, and it is understood this is the vehicle that was used in the attack.

The PSNI were already in the area when they received a warning that a device had been left in the courthouse. It exploded ten minutes later. They did not have time to evacuate all premises. It is understood the device was a blast bomb placed inside the car.

“At around 7.55pm last night officers on patrol in Bishop Street spotted a suspicious vehicle and were making checks,” said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton.

“Around 5 minutes later, information was received that a device had been left at the courthouse.

“We moved immediately to begin evacuating people from nearby buildings including hundreds of hotel guests, 150 people from the Masonic Hall and a large number of children from a church youth club. The device detonated at 8.10pm.

“At this stage it appears as though the vehicle used had been hijacked from a delivery driver in the Quarry Street [in the Brandywell area] a short time before the explosion.”

He condemned the attack as “unbelievably reckless”.

“Thankfully the attackers failed to kill or injure any members the local community out socialising and enjoying the best of what the city has to offer.

“The people responsible for this attack have shown no regard for the community or local businesses. They care little about the damage to the area and the disruption they have caused,” he said.

Much of Bishop Street remains cordoned off.

Hotel

Staff in the nearby Bishop’s Gate Hotel were told to lock doors and not allow anyone in. One woman who was inside said: “I was sitting eating my dinner when the bomb went off. After that the staff were brilliant and we were kept up to date with developments.”

All the residents in the hotel were n moved to nearby accommodation. There is no obvious damage to the hotel, and no other premises appear to have been evacuated.

An elderly people’s home was within the security cordon but was not evacuated either. The bomb appears to have exploded outside the security entrance to Bishop Street Courthouse.

Responsibility

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Saoradh – which describes itself as a revolutionary Irish Republican Party – said dissident republicans were behind the explosion.

Saoradh said in a statement that the explosion was “believed to have been a large mine attack by Republican revolutionaries”.

It linked the attack to the 100th anniversary of the Soloheadbeg ambush, which marked the beginning of the War of Independence.

Words Fail

Mayor of Derry John Boyle said: “Words fail you. It is regrettable that we are standing here once more in front of a police cordon after an explosion in the city centre. Tonight I’m very unhappy because I know the people of this city want to move forward and to build a better future and I am deeply saddened that a minority in our community wants to drag us back to the past. And what is worse, threaten life.”

‘Stay away’

The PSNI has asked for “the patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations”.

The MP for the area, Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion, condemned the attack and said she believed nobody had been injured.

“This incident has shocked the local community,” she said. “In particular, there are many elderly residents who live in the area who have been alarmed by this incident. Thankfully no one appears to have been injured.

“Derry is a city moving forward and no one wants this type of incident. It is not representative of the city. I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the police.”

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “Whoever is responsible for this explosion within our city centre hasn’t got the message that the people of Derry don’t want this on our streets. Whatever their agenda is they are causing distress, damage and potential death and that is not the way to further your cause”

Acts of Terror

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney tweeted: “I utterly condemn the car bomb terrorist attack in Derry this evening. There is no place and no justification possible for such acts of terror, which seek to drag Northern Ireland back to violence and conflict.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley said “This attempt to disrupt progress in Northern Ireland has rightly been met with utter condemnation from all parts of the community.

“The small number of people responsible have absolutely nothing to offer Northern Ireland’s future and will not prevail.

“Our voices across the political spectrum are united. This is intolerable violence and we want to look forward and build a peaceful future for all in Northern Ireland.

“Thank you to the PSNI and emergency services who are working so hard to keep people safe and secure.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted: “This pointless act of terror must be condemned in the strongest terms. Only hurts the people of the City. Perpetrated by people with no regard for life. Grateful to our emergency services for their swift actions which helped ensure there have been no fatalities or injuries.”

‘Act of terrorism’

Her party colleague and DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted, “PSNI have confirmed there were no injuries in the serious incident at Bishops Street. Vehicle hijacked with explosion outside courthouse. Disgraceful act of terrorism.”

Church services at nearby St Columb’s Cathedral have been cancelled, and services at St Augustine’s church have been moved.

The Reverend Ken Good, the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, said “the time has long since passed when such violence should have been consigned to history.”

The attack, he said, “was an act of utter recklessness which showed a callous disregard for the lives and safety of local citizens and visitors alike.

“It defies belief that anyone would place a bomb on a city-centre street, early on a Saturday evening, so close to people’s homes, churches, an hotel, sheltered accommodation, nearby pubs and a large car park. St Columb’s Cathedral and St Augustine’s Church - where a group of young people had been meeting yesterday evening - have both had to cancel their Sunday morning services while the Police carry out a follow-up security operation.

“I am extremely thankful that no one was injured - or worse - as a result of last night’s explosion.

“The people responsible for the attack must be reminded that their methods have been rejected not only by the vast majority of people in this community but by an overwhelming majority of people on this island.

“The attack was wrong. It is indefensible. It should never be repeated.

Fiachra McGuiness, son of the late former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, tweeted: “Whoever is responsible for this bomb in our Beautiful City tonight, live in Planet hate”.

Independent unionist MLA and former minister for justice Claire Sugden said Derry and Northern Ireland “have suffered much and long left this behaviour behind. Hopefully no one is hurt.” –Additional reporting PA