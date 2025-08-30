Rangers and Celtic fans’ outrage creates bizarre backdrop to Old Firm derby

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says there is harmony within the club, but fans are unhappy with how it is being run. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic, Sunday, Noon – Live on Sky Sports

Never in the history of a derby stretching back to May 1888 and more than 400 matches has the backdrop been as bizarre as this. The yin-and-yang nature of football in Glasgow means supporters of Celtic must be happy because those following Rangers feel dismay, or vice versa. Very occasionally there is general contentment, as in recent times when Rangers could draw kudos from European progress to offset domestic disappointment.

As the sides head for Ibrox on Sunday there is outrage. Widespread, collective outrage. In Russell Martin and Brendan Rodgers, we have managers who do not feel compatible with their clubs. Victory for either side in the first Old Firm clash of the season would douse dissenting voices only momentarily.

Embarrassment came in different forms for Celtic and Rangers in Europe this week but it was embarrassment nonetheless. Followers of both clubs can be unrealistic in their analysis and demands. In the current context, they are quite right to voice disquiet.

Celtic’s scenario is the more complex and bewildering. Rangers simply appear to have erred in the appointment of Martin. He had very little leeway with the Rangers support from the outset and the disorganised shambles that was the 6-0 loss to Club Brugge on Wednesday further inflamed opinion. Rangers were lucky to escape with that level of defeat. Much is said of Martin’s philosophy but a manager who cannot implement basic defensive principles can have no excuses. Rangers’ signing policy is wholly unconvincing.

The case for Martin surviving surrounds Rangers’ American owners not being as susceptible to deafening mood music as others before them. The same custodians would also have to admit their first key hire was a disastrous one. There is nothing in Martin’s demeanour or output to suggest he can oversee what would be a remarkable change in fortune. This job looks as if it will swallow him up.

“The noise is the loudest I have ever had to deal with as a coach or a player,” Martin admitted. “You have to accept that being here and I knew it would be the case. This job isn’t for the timid. It’s not my job to speculate on or worry about what people on the outside think.”

Rodgers returned to Celtic in 2023 with progress in Europe in mind. Domestic dominance was virtually guaranteed. Progress to the knock-out phase of last season’s Champions League – where Celtic were unlucky not to defeat Bayern Munich – boosted Celtic’s standing.

Russell Martin has so far struggled to convince he can succeed as Rangers manager. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

Since then, there has been regression; key players sold, replacements not sourced. A club with supposedly risk-averse custodians – plus an estimated £100 million (€115 million) in the bank – gambled on the biggest prize of all and lost after failing to score against Kairat Almaty over 210 minutes. Celtic will arguably antagonise angry supporters even further by signing players – none of whom should have been out of reach in June – post-Champions League exit.

Rodgers has made his frustrations clear since preseason, albeit he has gradually toned them down. He has refused to confirm that his club are aligned on transfer strategy. The curious thing is that he has been in this movie before, making agitation plain long before a move from Celtic to Leicester six years ago.

On what basis did he return to Glasgow and what change in approach did he expect? Champions League qualifying rounds have tripped Celtic up seven times since 2014. In two subsequent seasons they did not play in them.

On Friday Rodgers stressed harmony within Celtic and talked of a board that “bleeds for the club”. He said: “It is not about investment. This club will invest. The club is super-well run. What we need to look at is the timing of investment.”

Failings are collective. Rodgers is far from blameless. Celtic, even in diminished form, had enough to see off Kairat. The manager’s transfer dealings from last summer – when Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, Auston Trusty and Adam Idah arrived for close to £30 million – have not affected the starting team to anything like an acceptable extent.

Presumably Tony Bloom did not anticipate opportunity arriving so early after the purchase of a 30 per cent stake in Hearts – and the Edinburgh club are not yet positioned to seize upon it anyway – but muddled decisions in Glasgow are proving that the English billionaire may just have backed the right horse again.

Supporters of other Scottish clubs will mock, as is their right. Week to week, the Old Firm lord it over those with a fraction of their resources. Yet big-picture terms are hardly appealing. Losses for Aberdeen and Hibernian on Thursday placed further dents in an unimpressive European coefficient. Some chickens are coming home to roost, including in respect of the national team, for a Scottish Premiership that places next to no emphasis on youth development.

All focus at Ibrox will be on relieving tensions. Just do not expect that to be the case for long beyond 90 inevitably exhausting minutes. – Guardian