Two arrested after drugs worth €500,000 seized in Dublin

Detectives are questioning a man and a woman after drugs with a suspected street value of half a million euro was uncovered during a house raid in Dublin.

Officers investigating a Drimnagh-based crime gang searched a house in the area late on Friday night.

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis were seized during the operation, which was led by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

A 37-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Both are being held and questioned at nearby Crumlin Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

They can be detained for up to seven days.

The drugs have been sent for forensic tests but initial examination suggests they have a value of €500,000, a Garda spokeswoman said.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow,” she added.