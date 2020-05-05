Crowd of Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters supporters gather at court

Around 50 supporters of Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters gathered outside the Four Courts on Tuesday, as the pair continued a legal challenge against Covid-19 public health restrictions on movement.

The pair gave a speech to the crowd, who were gathered close together, before they entered the High Court.

Some in the crowd held tricolours and wore face masks, while others carried handmade signs calling for an end to the lockdown restrictions. There were several parents with small children among the crowd.

At one point an elderly woman using a walking aid had to brush past the crowd gathered on the footpath.

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters speaking to a group of supporters outside the Four Courts during a break in proceedings. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A Garda cordon was set up to prevent the supporters following the two plaintiffs into the Four Courts. The hearing is to take place in Court 25, which is only accessible via the street entrance on Chancery Lane, with uniformed gardaí blocking both ends of the road.

As the group of supporters stood at the cordon a small number of passing motorists beeped their horns in support, including a Dublin Bus driver.

The hearing was put back to 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, and Ms O’Doherty and Mr Waters emerged from the Four Courts and addressed their supporters a second time.

Holding a copy of the Constitution, Ms O’Doherty gave a speech criticising the Government, the media, the World Health Organisation, and vaccines.