Man appears in court charged over stabbing in Co Clare

A 23-year-old Kilrush man on Monday appeared in court charged in connection with a stabbing in the west Clare town last Saturday evening.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court, Mitchell Walsh of St Patrick’s Terrace, Kilrush, appeared after being charged with the assault causing harm of Colin Haugh contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The alleged assault occurred at Henry Street, Kilrush, at around 5.30pm on December 30th and Mr Haugh, in his late 20s, received stab injuries and was brought to University Hospital Limerick. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Mr Walsh also faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place contrary to Section 9 (1) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 on the same date along with two criminal damage charges.

In response to charge and caution, Garda Noel Barry told the court that Mr Walsh replied “no one puts their hands on my father”.

Judge Marie Keane granted legal aid to Mr Walsh.

There was no application for bail at the hearing and Mr Walsh was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Ennis District Court on Wednesday.